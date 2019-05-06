Company News
May 6, 2019

Russia sees no need to ground Sukhoi plane after fatal crash-landing

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russia sees no reason to ground its domestic-made Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft after one of the passenger planes burst into flames during a crash-landing on Sunday, Russia’s transport minister said on Monday.

Russia has recovered the bodies of 41 people killed in the accident, Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh told reporters. Thirty-three passengers and four crew survived, he said. Six of the survivors are in serious condition and receiving treatment, the minister said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Polina Devitt; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Christian Lowe)

