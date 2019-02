MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Alfa Bank, the country’s biggest private lender, may issue a rouble-denominated Eurobond this year if it requires a capital boost, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Alexei Chukhlov, said on Monday.

Last month, Alfa Bank raised 10 billion roubles ($153.25 million) with the sale of a Eurobond, opening up the deals season for domestic corporate borrowers. ($1 = 65.2540 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Louise Heavens)