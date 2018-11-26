Regulatory News - Americas
November 26, 2018 / 1:06 PM / in 2 hours

Russia opens civil case against Google - watchdog

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia has formally opened a civil case against Google and could fine it up to 700,000 roubles ($10,450) for failing to comply with a legal requirement to remove certain entries from its search results, the communications watchdog said on Monday.

Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, said that Google had not joined a state registry that lists banned websites that Moscow believes contain illegal information and was therefore not compliant with the law. A final decision in the case against Google will be made in December, the watchdog said. ($1 = 66.9670 roubles)

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.