Russia opens civil case against Google - watchdog

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia has formally opened a civil case against Google and could fine it up to 700,000 roubles ($10,450) for failing to comply with a legal requirement to remove certain entries from its search results, the communications watchdog said on Monday.

Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, said that Google had not joined a state registry that lists banned websites that Moscow believes contain illegal information and was therefore not compliant with the law. A final decision in the case against Google will be made in December, the watchdog said. ($1 = 66.9670 roubles)