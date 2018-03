MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa said on Monday it had paid off $450 million in bank loans and reduced its debt by over 27 percent to $1.17 billion.

Alrosa said it had paid $200 million to Raiffeisen bank and $250 million to Russia’s Rosbank. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing Jack Stubbs)