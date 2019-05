MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - The size of claims against Russia’s Antipinsky oil refinery, which filed for bankruptcy, stands at 346.5 billion roubles ($5.37 billion), a Russian court database shows.

The refinery said on Monday it had filed for bankruptcy, weeks after a London court ordered its assets be frozen in response to a lawsuit from a trading house. ($1 = 64.5075 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Louise Heavens)