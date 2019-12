MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A Russian court in the city of Tyumen has declared the bankruptcy of Russia’s Antipinsky refinery, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

The refinery, which has a capacity of 9 million tonnes per year, filed for bankruptcy in May after halting operations on several occasions due to a lack of funds to pay for crude oil deliveries. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Jason Neely)