MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Antipinsky oil refinery said on Monday it had filed for bankruptcy at a court in the Russian city in Tyumen on May 18.

Earlier in May, a London court issued a worldwide order to freeze 225 million euros ($251.06 million) in assets belonging to the refinery. ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Louise Heavens)