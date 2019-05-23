Financials
Sberbank receives rights for 80% stake in Antipinsky refinery

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest bank Sberbank said on Thursday it had decided to recover debts from Russia’s Antipinsky refinery ahead of schedule and that it had received rights for 80% of the stock in the refinery.

The Antipinsky oil refinery, which has a capacity of 9 million tonnes per year, said on Monday it had filed for bankruptcy, weeks after a London court ordered its assets be frozen in response to a lawsuit from a trading house. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by)

