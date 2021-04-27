Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
REFILE-Russian competition watchdog fines Apple $12 mln for 'abusing dominant position'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company identifier to AAPL.O)

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Tuesday it had fined U.S. tech giant Apple more than $12 million for allegedly abusing its dominant position on the market.

The FAS said Apple’s distribution of mobile applications through its iOS operating system had resulted in giving its own products a competitive advantage. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Louise Heavens)

