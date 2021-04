FILE PHOTO: Silhouette of a mobile user seen next to a screen projection of the Apple logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Tuesday it had fined U.S. tech giant Apple more than $12 million for allegedly abusing its dominant position on the market.

The FAS said Apple’s distribution of mobile applications through its iOS operating system had resulted in giving its own products a competitive advantage.