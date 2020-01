MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest automaker Avtovaz expects the country’s total sales of passenger and light commercial vehicles to have fallen 2% last year to 1.76 million cars, it said on Monday.

Avtovaz said sales of its Lada car increased by 1% to 362,356 units. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)