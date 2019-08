MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing company Delimobil plans to hold an initial public offering (IPO) at the end of 2020, the Interfax news agency cited the head of its controlling shareholder as saying on Wednesday.

The company plans to hold the IPO in Moscow, Vincenzo Trani, the head of Mikro Kapital, which owns 77 percent of Delimobil, was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)