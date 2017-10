MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia increased by 18.6 percent year-on-year in July to 129,685 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday.

In January-July, a total of 848,214 news cars were sold in Russia, an 8.5 percent rise on the same year-ago period, the AEB’s Automobile Manufacturers Committee said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)