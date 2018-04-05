FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 5, 2018 / 10:18 AM / in 19 hours

Sales of new cars in Russia up 13.9 pct y/y in March - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia rose 13.9 percent in March compared to the same period a year ago, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

In February sales of new cars in Russia rose 24.7 percent.

AEB also said in a monthly report it expected sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles to rise 10 percent in 2018 to 1.75 million units. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.