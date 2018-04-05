Sales of new cars in Russia up 13.9 pct y/y in March - AEB

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia rose 13.9 percent in March compared to the same period a year ago, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

In February sales of new cars in Russia rose 24.7 percent.

AEB also said in a monthly report it expected sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles to rise 10 percent in 2018 to 1.75 million units. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Maria Kiselyova)