August 6, 2018 / 9:37 AM / in an hour

New car sales in Russia rise 10.6 pct in July y/y -AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia rose 10.6 percent in July compared with the same period last year to 143,452 vehicles, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Monday.

The annual pace of sales growth slowed slightly from 10.8 percent recorded in June.

The number of new cars sold in Russia in the first seven months of the year was 992,673, up 17.0 percent year on year, AEB said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

