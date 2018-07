MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia rose 10.8 percent in June compared with the same period last year to 156,351 vehicles, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

The annual pace of sales growth slowed from 18 percent recorded in May, and the number of new cars sold in Russia in the first half year was 849,221, up 18.2 percent year on year. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Kiselyova. Editing by Jane Merriman)