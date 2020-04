MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia rose 4% in March from a year earlier after a 2.2% decline in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Wednesday.

People rushed to buy passenger cars in March, with sales jumping 22.7%, anticipating price rises after a fall in the rouble, analytical agency Autostat said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Andrey Kuzmin; editing by Alexander Marrow and Jason Neesaley)