Russia new car sales up 17.3 pct y/y in Oct - AEB

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - New car sales in Russia rose 17.3 percent year-on-year in October to 148,597 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said in a statement on Thursday.

The results mark the eighth consecutive month of improvement and total sales in 2017 “have a good chance to restore the market to the level it had in 2015,” said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)