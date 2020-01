MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia this year are expected to fall 2.1% year on year to 1.72 million units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday.

Last year new car sales stood at 1.76 million units, a year-on-year fall of 2.3%, the group said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)