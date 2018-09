MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia in August rose 11 percent year on year to 147,388 cars, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

The number of new cars sold in the first eight months of the year was 1.14 million, AEB said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Maria Kiselyova)