New car sales in Russia rise 6.2 pct y/y in September - AEB

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia in September rose 6.2 percent year- on-year to 157,371 cars, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

The number of new cars sold in the first nine months of the year was 1.297 million, AEB said.

AEB also said that sales of new cars in Russia were set to grow by 13 percent in the whole of 2018, revising up an earlier forecast of 10 percent growth. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Andrew Osborn)