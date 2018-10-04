FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 4, 2018 / 9:47 AM / in 2 hours

New car sales in Russia rise 6.2 pct y/y in September - AEB

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia in September rose 6.2 percent year- on-year to 157,371 cars, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

The number of new cars sold in the first nine months of the year was 1.297 million, AEB said.

AEB also said that sales of new cars in Russia were set to grow by 13 percent in the whole of 2018, revising up an earlier forecast of 10 percent growth. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.