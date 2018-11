MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia rose 8.2 percent in October from a year earlier to 160,425 cars, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Wednesday.

The number of new cars sold in the first 10 months of the year was 1.458 million, AEB said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Susan Fenton)