MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell 2.7% year on year in April to 148,296 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Monday.

“Clearly, the market in its current shape is no match to the one we saw delivering consistent double-digit growth rates only 12 months ago,” Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB automobile manufacturers committee, was quoted as saying on AEB’s website. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by)