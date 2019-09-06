Russia's Aug car sales down 1.3% y/y - AEB

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell 1.3% year-on-year in August to 145,545 units, after a 2.4% decline in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Friday.

“August showed no significant change in the overall market situation, as market sales continue to underperform vs. the robust level established in the prior year,” Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, was quoted as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Maria Kiselyova)