MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell 2.2% in February from a year earlier after a 1.8% rise in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday.

New car sales in Russia this year are set to fall 2.1%, AEB said in January. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Maxim Rodionov, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Susan Fenton)