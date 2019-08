MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell 2.4% year on year in July to 139,968 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday.

“Seven months into 2019, we find the market -2.4% down, both month-on-month and year-on-year. Market expectations till the end of the year are fundamentally no better,” Lars Himmer, Deputy Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan)