MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell by 5.7% in March year-on-year to 148,676 cars after a 0.8% rise the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday.

New car sales decreased 2.8% in the first quarter compared with the same quarter last year, it said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)