Russia's March new car sales up 1.8 pct y/y - AEB

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia increased 1.8 percent year on year in March to 160,180 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

“The small plus in March sales, following a similarly small minus in February suggests the market is still looking for a firm direction this year,” said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB automobile manufacturers committee. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Alexander Smith)