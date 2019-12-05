Russia's November car sales fall 6.4% year-on-year - AEB

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell 6.4% year-on-year in November to 156,848 units, after a 5.2% decline in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday.

“November sales confirmed the prevailing negative trend in the Russian car market this year,” Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said in a statement.

Schreiber said strong sales in the latter part of the previous year explained the decrease and meant a trend recovery is not expected in December sales.

The AEB said in October it expected sales of new cars to fall 2.2% in Russia in 2019. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)