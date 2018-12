MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s November new car sales rose 10.1 percent year on year, up from 8.2 percent growth in October, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

The number of new cars sold last month was 167,494. Sales for the first 11 months of the year were 1.625 million vehicles, up 13.7 percent from the same period of 2017. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by David Goodman )