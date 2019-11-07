Company News
November 7, 2019 / 10:35 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Russia's October car sales fall 5.2% y/y - AEB

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell 5.2% year-on-year in October to 152,057 units, after a 0.2% decline in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday.

“Total market sales in October underachieved last year’s result by 5.2%, firmly keeping the market on the path of a slow but continuous erosion of the much-needed volume gains secured in the years 2017-2018,” Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said in a statement.

The AEB said last month it expected sales of new cars to fall 2.2% in Russia in 2019. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below