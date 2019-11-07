Russia's October car sales fall 5.2% y/y - AEB

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell 5.2% year-on-year in October to 152,057 units, after a 0.2% decline in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday.

“Total market sales in October underachieved last year’s result by 5.2%, firmly keeping the market on the path of a slow but continuous erosion of the much-needed volume gains secured in the years 2017-2018,” Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said in a statement.

The AEB said last month it expected sales of new cars to fall 2.2% in Russia in 2019. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)