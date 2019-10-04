Russia's September car sales fall 0.2% y/y

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell 0.2% year-on-year in September to 157,129 units, after a 1.3% decline in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Friday.

“With three months to go in the current year, the (AEB) expects a full-year sales result of 1.76 million units, reflecting the same slightly negative trend towards year end,” Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, was quoted as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Fenton)