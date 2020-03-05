UPDATE 1-Russia's car sales fall 2.2% in Feb y/y - AEB

(Adds detail on new reporting)

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell 2.2% in February from a year earlier after a 1.8% rise in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday.

New car sales in Russia this year are set to fall 2.1%, AEB said in January.

Following the decision by BMW and Mercedes-Benz to change the frequency of their sales data publication from a monthly to a quarterly basis, the AEB said February’s figures did not include data for either BMW or Mercedes-Benz Rus.

“For a correct year-on-year comparison, sales data for the BMW, MINI, Mercedes-Benz, smart, Mercedes-Benz Vans brands in 2019 is not shown in this press release.”

The AEB said it would begin publishing a quarterly sales report to reflect the sales data for those manufacturers in April.

It was not clear whether this would be an additional report or would replace the existing monthly sales release.