Russia may cut rate in 2019 if economy keeps to forecasts - c.bank

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank may cut its key interest rate as soon as late 2019 if the economy develops in line with forecasts, the bank’s head of monetary policy department said on Tuesday.

Alexey Zabotkin told reporters that the central bank will need to assess at a board meeting this month if the two rate increases it carried out in 2018 would be enough to keep inflation in check.

Zabotkin also said that inflation trends are currently below the central bank’s base scenario, adding that it was now less likely that annual inflation would accelerate to 6 percent this year - as the bank had previously predicted. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)