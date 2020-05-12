Russian Agricultural Bank to get $137 million capital injection

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Russian Agricultural Bank, one of the country’s biggest lenders, will get a 10 billion rouble ($137 million) capital injection from the state this year, a document published on the government’s website showed on Tuesday.

The bank regularly gets state support to continue lending to the country’s agriculture sector, which got a boost after Russia banned most food imports from western nations in response to sanctions imposed against Moscow in 2014. ($1 = 73.1720 roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Smith)