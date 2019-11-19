Russian Agriculture Bank plans to issue 100 mln euro perpetual bond in 2019 - exec

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Bank, one of the country’s biggest lenders, plans to issue a perpetual bond worth 100 million euro ($111 million) to boost its capital this year, First Deputy Chief Executive Kirill Levin told reporters on Tuesday.

The state-controlled bank, which focuses on lending to the agriculture sector, needs to boost its capital to meet wider Basel III requirements that the Russian central bank is introducing at home.

Levin told reporters he believed the upcoming euro-denominated bond would attract investor investor as it will have a positive rate that is currently unusual for Europe.