Russia's Alfa Bank chief executive Marey leaves post - bank

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive at Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Alexey Marey, has left his post as his family is moving to another location, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The duties of Marey, who has been Alfa’s chief executive since May 2012, were taken over by Alfa Chief Financial Officer Alexey Chukhlov from Nov. 1, the bank said.

Alfa returned to the spot of Russia’s top private bank after the central bank took over Otkritie in August. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by David Evans)