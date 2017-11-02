FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Alfa Bank chief executive Marey leaves post - bank
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
U.S.
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 3:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Alfa Bank chief executive Marey leaves post - bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive at Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Alexey Marey, has left his post as his family is moving to another location, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The duties of Marey, who has been Alfa’s chief executive since May 2012, were taken over by Alfa Chief Financial Officer Alexey Chukhlov from Nov. 1, the bank said.

Alfa returned to the spot of Russia’s top private bank after the central bank took over Otkritie in August. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.