January 17, 2018 / 9:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Alfa Bank says no plans to buy Vozrozhdenie bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Alfa Bank , Russia’s largest private lender, has no plans to buy Vozrozhdenie bank or any other Russian lender at the moment, President Pyotr Aven said on Wednesday.

Russia’s banking sector remains under scrutiny after bailouts of three major lenders last year.

There has been some market speculation about a possible buyer of Vozrozhdenie, Russia’s 36th largest lender by assets, as it was under the control of Promsvyazbank, the country’s No. 10 lender which the central bank was forced to rescue in December. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely)

