Russia's Alfa Bank raises 10 bln roubles in Eurobond sale

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s Alfa Bank, the country’s biggest private lender, has raised 10 billion roubles ($153.15 million) with the sale of a Eurobond, opening up the deals season for domestic corporate borrowers, the bank said late on Wednesday.

Alfa Bank said that its Eurobond has a 3.5 year maturity, with the final yield set at 9.35 percent, down from initial 9.5 percent area following the strong demand.

The bank, which plans to use proceeds to support the expansion of its loan portfolio, also said that the bulk of investors were from London, with the Russian investors taking part in the deal as well. Alfa Bank and JP Morgan were arranging the deal. ($1 = 65.2950 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)