August 1, 2018 / 2:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's central bank aims to sell Asian-Pacific Bank in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank plans to put Asian-Pacific Bank (APB) up for sale in September, after it injects 10 billion roubles ($159 million) to the bank’s capital, deputy governor Vasily Pozdyshev told reporters on Wednesday.

The central bank bailed out the mid-sized lender in April, after rescuing three other major private banks, Otkritie, B&N Bank and Promsvyazbank, last year.

Pozdyshev also said that the Russian banking sector is expected to post a profit of 1.2-1.3 trillion roubles ($19.1-$20.7 billion) this year, with retail lending seen expanding by 20 percent and corporate loans by another 6-7 percent.

$1 = 62.8725 roubles Reporting by Tatiana Voronova Writing by Katya Golubkova

