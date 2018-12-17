Russia's c.bank: three investors eyeing rescued Asia-Pacific Bank

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Monday that at least three potential bidders, including one foreign investor, had expressed an interest in acquiring Asia-Pacific Bank which it bailed out earlier this year.

The central bank rescued the mid-sized lender in April, after bailing out three other major private banks, Otkritie, B&N Bank and Promsvyazbank, last year.

The central bank said that it has already recuperated 6 billion roubles ($90.20 million) that it provided to Asia-Pacific Bank to prop up liquidity. It said none of the potential bidders were state banks.