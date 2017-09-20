FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's B&N bank says in talks with cenbank about rescue
September 20, 2017 / 8:48 AM / in a month

Russia's B&N bank says in talks with cenbank about rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The former chairman of Russian lender B&N Bank said on Wednesday he was taking over at the bank again and would work with the Russian central bank on a rescue package.

Mikhail Shishkhanov said that he was in active negotiations with the central bank about accessing a bailout package.

The aim of the negotiations, he said, was to conduct a financial rehabilitation of the bank with the support of the central bank, and to ensure the stability of the Russian banking sector.

He said the rescue being discussed would guarantee the interests of all B&N Bank clients and depositors. He said he had decided to take over again as chairman of the bank’s board. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
