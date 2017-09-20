FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB says no exposure to B&N bank
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 5:57 PM / in a month

Russia's VTB says no exposure to B&N bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB sees no risks from and has no exposure to smaller peer B&N bank or the group it belongs to, VTB said in email to Reuters after B&N asked the central bank for a bail-out on Wednesday.

In August, Mikhail Gutseriyev, whose family owns the Safmar group to which B&N belongs, told Vedomosti newspaper that its oil company Russneft owes VTB $1.26 billion. He said in the same interview that Sberbank was another major lender to his oil business.

Sberbank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

VTB said in its email that it sees no risks from the financial situation of B&N bank as the state-controlled lender has no exposure to either the bank, or the group.

Russia’s central bank said it was in talks with B&N about a possible bail-out and a decision would come in the near future. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.