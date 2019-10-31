Russian businessman Gutseriyev offers to buy assets to partially cover bailout costs - document

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev has offered to buy back a property company and other assets inherited by the state to partially cover the bailout of banks once owned by his family, a document obtained by Reuters showed.

The offer and an assessment by central bank officials that it may be the best outcome they can get is outlined in the 60-page-plus document examined by Reuters.

The offer, worth 136 billion roubles, falls far short of the expense of the bailouts.

The central bank believes it is entitled to claim more than 750 billion roubles ($11.7 billion) if it were to pursue the matter in court, according to the assessment of the offer recently prepared by the state officials.

Mikail Shishkhanov, who has been overseeing the Gutseriyev family’s banking business, did not respond to a request for comment. Safmar and Russneft, where Mikhail Gutseriyev holds senior management positions, declined to comment. (Reporting By Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by John O’Donnell)