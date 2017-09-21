Kremlin says Putin is supportive of c.bank chief

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has been supportive of the central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Earlier on Thursday, the central bank said it had agreed to a rescue of troubled lender B&N Bank.

Asked about the situation with B&N Bank, Peskov told reporters that the central bank is independent in taking decisions.

“The central bank fully controls the situation in providing stability of the Russian banking sector. That doesn’t require an approval by the Kremlin,” Peskov said. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Polina Devitt)