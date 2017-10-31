FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Safmar moved stakes in Russneft, Inteko to Rost and B&N banks under bail out - c.bank
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Exclusive
Health
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 9:21 AM / in 2 hours

Russia's Safmar moved stakes in Russneft, Inteko to Rost and B&N banks under bail out - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian industrial group Safmar, controlled by tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev’s family, has transferred stakes in house builder Inteko and oil company Russneft to Rost and B&N banks as a part of a bail out process, a central bank deputy chairman said.

“There are shares of Inteko, A101, Russneft, (chicken) broiler production, cement factories, sawmills and nanotechnology on the list of the assets transferred,” Vasily Pozdyshev told reporters on Tuesday.

B&N and Rost were taken over by the central bank last month for the bail out, after the central bank agreed to bail out Otkritie, another large lender, in August. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.