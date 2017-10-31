Russia's Safmar moved stakes in Russneft, Inteko to Rost and B&N banks under bail out - c.bank

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian industrial group Safmar, controlled by tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev’s family, has transferred stakes in house builder Inteko and oil company Russneft to Rost and B&N banks as a part of a bail out process, a central bank deputy chairman said.

“There are shares of Inteko, A101, Russneft, (chicken) broiler production, cement factories, sawmills and nanotechnology on the list of the assets transferred,” Vasily Pozdyshev told reporters on Tuesday.

B&N and Rost were taken over by the central bank last month for the bail out, after the central bank agreed to bail out Otkritie, another large lender, in August. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)