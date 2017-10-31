UPDATE 1-Russia's Safmar moved Russneft stake to B&N bank under bailout

(Adds details, quotes, background)

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian industrial group Safmar has transferred stakes in a number of companies, including oil company Russneft, to Rost and B&N banks as part of a bailout process, a central bank deputy chairman said.

B&N and Rost, part of the Safmar group controlled by tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev’s family, were taken over by the central bank last month. The move came less than a month after the bailout of Otkritie, another large lender.

The Gutseriyev family has promised to transfer assets worth over 300 billion roubles ($5.2 billion) to its banking group to reduce the amount of the central bank’s bailout.

Investments in house builder Inteko and oil company Russneft were among those moved.

“There are shares of Inteko, (house builder) A101, Russneft, (chicken) broiler production, cement factories, sawmills and nanotechnology on the list of the assets transferred,” Vasily Pozdyshev from the central bank told reporters on Tuesday.

Apart from assets mentioned, Safmar also has another oil company, Neftisa, in its group.

Pozdyshev did not say how much from each company was transferred to Rost and B&N but said that for Russneft, it included ordinary and preferred shares.

Pozdyshev said that stakes in some of the assets are held as collateral and the banks who hold the collateral should agree on the transfer. “Some agree, some ask for talks with us,” he said without elaborating.

Stakes in Russneft and Russia’s largest home electronics retailer M.Video are held as collateral under loans by VTB, Russia’s no.2 bank. Sberbank has a minority stake in Inteko and loans with Neftisa.

