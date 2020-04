MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russian banks made a net profit of around 190 billion roubles ($2.53 billion) in March, the central bank said in a report on Thursday, 34% higher than the average monthly net profit for banks in 2019.

The majority of the profits were concentrated in the three largest banks, with top lender Sberbank reporting a net profit in March of 62.1 billion roubles.