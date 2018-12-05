Fitch says FX deposits in Russian banks down by $0.8 bln in in Oct

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Foreign-currency customer deposits in Russian banks decreased by $800 million in October, Fitch Ratings said this week, following outflows in preceding months amid concern of new U.S. sanctions.

Fitch said of the total outflows, $0.3 billion was corporate and $0.5 billion was retail.

Significant reductions in corporate accounts occurred at Sberbank ($1.3 billion), VTB group ($0.8 billion) and CBM ($1.1 billion), while the largest increase was reported by Gazprombank ($3.7 billion), Fitch said.

The banks did not respond to requests for comments. They also saw outflows in August and September. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)