Financials
December 3, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Gazprom contributes 15.5 bln rbls to Gazprombank's capital

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom lent Gazprombank, the country’s third biggest lender, 15.5 billion roubles ($233.5 million) via a subordinated loan in the period between January and September, Gazprom’s quarterly report showed on Monday.

Gazprom is a shareholder in Gazprombank. In the same period last year, Gazprom lent 3.9 billion roubles to Gazprombank via a subordinated loan in order to shore up its banking capital.

$1 = 66.3892 roubles Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.