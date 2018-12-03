Russia's Gazprom contributes 15.5 bln rbls to Gazprombank's capital

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom lent Gazprombank, the country’s third biggest lender, 15.5 billion roubles ($233.5 million) via a subordinated loan in the period between January and September, Gazprom’s quarterly report showed on Monday.

Gazprom is a shareholder in Gazprombank. In the same period last year, Gazprom lent 3.9 billion roubles to Gazprombank via a subordinated loan in order to shore up its banking capital.